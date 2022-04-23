Left Menu

IPL 2022: Umpires control game: RR coach Kumar Sangakkara on no-ball controversy

Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Friday, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara opined that the umpires control the game and he cannot dictate what is acceptable and what is not.

IPL 2022: Umpires control game: RR coach Kumar Sangakkara on no-ball controversy
Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs on Friday, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara opined that the umpires control the game and he cannot dictate what is acceptable and what is not. Jos Buttler's century and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"I think it is the umpires that control the game. There is a lot of pressure and tension in the IPL. Things can go either way, when you have a situation like that, in the end, the umpires control the situation. And the game went on. That's how I look at it. I don't think I can really dictate what is acceptable and what's not," said Kumar Sangakkara in a press conference. The last over no-ball drama between DC and RR saw Delhi capitals' skipper demanding his batters to walk off the field after the umpire denied the side a possible no-ball. With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over to left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.

In the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball. "At the end of the day, it is the players out there who play and the umpires have a tough job in terms of calling the game and our job as support staff is basically to support the players out there and let the game be played," said Sangakkara.

Rajasthan Royals have won their fifth match out of seven and they have now gone to the top of the table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

