Left Menu

IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan praises RR's Prasidh Krishna for his wicket maiden over against DC

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna for his bowling efforts in the 19th over of the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:02 IST
IPL 2022: Irfan Pathan praises RR's Prasidh Krishna for his wicket maiden over against DC
RR pacer Prasidh Krishna. (Photo- Rajasthan Royals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna for his bowling efforts in the 19th over of the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Prasidh Krishna's 19th over which kept Rovman Powell off strike. Match was done there. #RR," tweeted Pathan. Krishna's 19th over came when DC needed 36 off 12 deliveries. It was a wicket maiden, which included the wicket of the all-rounder Lalit Yadav for 37. The bowler also managed to keep the hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell off strike.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals put up the highest score of the ongoing IPL season on the board, finishing with 222/2 in their 20 overs. Chasing 223, Delhi fell 15 runs short of the target. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for RR with his spell of 3/22 in four overs, which also included a wicket maiden. Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this win, the Royals are at the top of the points tally with 10 points and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the sixth place in the table with 6 points and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022