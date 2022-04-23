Motor racing-Verstappen wins Imola sprint, Leclerc extends F1 lead
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a Saturday sprint race to put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start alongside after finishing second and stretching his championship lead to 40 points over team mate Carlos Sainz, who went from 10th to fourth in the 100km race over 21 laps at Imola.
