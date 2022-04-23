Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa confirm T20 tour of India

South Africa will take on their hosts in the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, before further matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19. "It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the (50-over) World Cup taking place in India next year," Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 22:25 IST
Cricket-South Africa confirm T20 tour of India

South Africa have confirmed a five-match Twenty20 International tour of India in June, a warm-up for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia in October and November. South Africa will take on their hosts in the tour opener in Delhi on June 9, before further matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot and Bengaluru, ending on June 19.

"It is a massive white-ball season for our team, with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and the (50-over) World Cup taking place in India next year," Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement on Saturday. "It goes without saying that game time is vital for our team as they look to get their combinations right."

Tour itinerary: June 9: 1st T20I in Delhi

June 12: 2nd T20I in Cuttack June 14: 3rd T20I in Vizag

June 17: 4th T20I in Rajkot June 19: 5th T20I in Bengaluru

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022