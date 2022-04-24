Left Menu

Soccer-Sao Paulo bounce back to share points with Bragantino

Red Bull Bragantino went ahead in the second minute but failed to hold on to their early lead as Sao Paulo came back to grab a 1-1 draw in Saturday's Serie A match in Brazil. Red Bull Bragantino have one point more.

Red Bull Bragantino went ahead in the second minute but failed to hold on to their early lead as Sao Paulo came back to grab a 1-1 draw in Saturday's Serie A match in Brazil. Alerrandro put the home side one up within seconds of the kick-off when he volleyed home a rebound from close range after the ball came back off the bar.

However, Eder's looping header 24 minutes into the second half gave Sao Paulo a share of the points and left them on four points from three games. Red Bull Bragantino have one point more.

