Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai on Day 4 of HI Junior Men National C'Ship

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy and Cheema Hockey Academy won their respective pool matches on the fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy here on Saturday. In the first match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Mumbai Sports School Association 13-1 in Pool A. Mohd Konain Dad (8', 32', 36', 48', 51') starred with five goals, while Kashif Khan (6', 30') and Mohammad Zaid Khan (24', 40') bagged a brace each for Madhya Pradesh Hockey academy.

Mudassar Qureshi (14'), Saddam Ahmad (35'), Haider Ali (53') and Ali Ahmad (56') also got on the scoresheet for the winning team. Seraj Ahmed (42') scored the lone goal for Mumbai Sports School Association. In the second game of the day, Republican Sports Club beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 2-0 in Pool B. Het Rajubhai Pawar (6') and Saurabh Mayekar (44') were the goalscorers for Republican Sports Club.

In Pool B, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 8-0. Mohd Amir (5', 29', 31') starred with a hat-trick, while Kulwinder Parshad (25', 30') netted twice and Harmanpreet Singh (10'). Karambir Singh (47') and Jaskaran Singh (57') contributed a goal each for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur In Pool F match, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 9-2. Gurpreet Singh (3', 21', 31') and Ankit (14', 42', 56') each registered a hat-trick, while Kulbir Singh (34'), Pawel Singh (37') and Munish (55') scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Ujjwal (8') and Sahil (23') scored for Salute Hockey Academy. In the final match of the day, Cheema Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI 4-0 in Pool F. Tushar Joshi (39', 40') scored a brace for Cheema Hockey Academy, while Sukhpal Singh (23') and Manpreet Singh (45') also registered their names in the scoresheet for the winning team. (ANI)

