IPL 2022: SRH coach Tom Moody praises Marco Jansen's 'great performance' against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody said that the team did well and praised bowler Marco Jansen for 'great performance' against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. SunRisers Hyderabad chased down 69-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore in just eight overs to register a thumping nine-wicket win at the Brabourne Stadium.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan bagged three wickets each to bundle out RCB for 68 runs and pave way for a comprehensive win for SRH. "Superb first over, we took top wickets. In the powerplay, RCB struggled to recover from the first over. Marco Jansen bowled a super first over, whether it was the best ball so far in the IPL I dont know. He took full advantage of his early breakthrough and put pressure on the opposition. It was a great performance from him," said Tom Moody in a press conference.

"We prepared pretty similarly to most teams. We are very specific in our training depending on what venue and what opposition we are placing. we make sure that players got a good understanding of what their roles are and when they are going to be called for a certain stage of the game," said Moody. Talking about bowler Marco Jansen, who dismissed star batters Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat, Moody said, "He was bowling great because the ball was swinging and he was encouraged to pitch the ball up and take advantage of that movement early on, which he did. Another thing about being the tall bowler is that he is going to get a little more bounce."

T Natarajan wiped off RCB's lower order to help his team to boost their net run rate (NRR) and helped them to climb to the second spot on the table with 10 points behind Gujarat Titans (12). "Natarajan understands his role very clearly. He is one of the best at doing that and he is always under pressure with the ball because he has to ball those taught overs generally at the backhand of play when the team look to go after you. It's great to see him back and playing fully fit," he added. (ANI)

