Freedom to express myself in DC camp helped me put up good performances: DC's spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals' wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has taken 13 wickets in the IPL 2022 so far. The 27-year-old spoke about an interesting conversation with Head Coach Ricky Ponting during his first training session with the Delhi franchise. The left-arm Chinaman bowler also spoke about playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant as well as playing under the guidance of Delhi's Assistant coach Shane Watson. "When you are given the freedom to express yourself then you start to enjoy everything. When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he's looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot," said Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep also spoke about working closely with Assistant Coach Shane Watson, "Shane Watson has also helped me a lot. I am very lucky to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared a lot of things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him." Speaking about Captain Rishabh Pant, he said, "I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now."

Kuldeep also expressed his love for football in the podcast episode, "I don't like talking about cricket. I just play the game. I only talk about cricket when it's a serious conversation about what I should do as a player. I follow football very closely. I understand the game tactically and a football manager's approach to matches. Although I don't play football very well, I have a lot of knowledge about football." The Delhi Capitals are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)

