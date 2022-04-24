Left Menu

Motorcycling-Quartararo dominates Portuguese GP for first 2022 win

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo roared to his first win of the season in a drama-filled Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday while Johann Zarco, who began in pole position, survived a late onslaught from Aleix Espargaro to come second. France's Quartararo leaped from fifth to third on the opening lap before overtaking early race leader Joan Mir on the fourth and gradually disappearing into the distance at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 19:30 IST
Motorcycling-Quartararo dominates Portuguese GP for first 2022 win
"I managed to win by pushing myself to the limit," Quartararo, 23, said after meeting the flag over five seconds clear of countryman Zarco. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo roared to his first win of the season in a drama-filled Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday while Johann Zarco, who began in pole position, survived a late onslaught from Aleix Espargaro to come second.

France's Quartararo leaped from fifth to third on the opening lap before overtaking early race leader Joan Mir on the fourth and gradually disappearing into the distance at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao. With his and Yamaha's first MotoGP victory since Silverstone last season, Quartararo moved level on points with Alex Rins at the top of the championship standings and got his title defence back on track, while erstwhile leader Enea Bastianini crashed out.

"I managed to win by pushing myself to the limit," Quartararo, 23, said after meeting the flag over five seconds clear of countryman Zarco. "Today, I felt very good since the warm-up. I made an amazing start in the race. "I had to be aggressive since the beginning because I knew we were going to have problems here if we stayed behind the Ducatis. I'm super happy to get my first win of the season. That's the most important thing for me - to never give up."

Pramac Ducati's Zarco and Aprilia rider Espargaro joined Quartararo on the podium after Jack Miller took down Joan Mir while attempting to pass the 2020 world champion in the battle for the podium with seven laps remaining. Mir's Suzuki team mate Rins started 23rd on the grid but made a stunning recovery to finish fourth while home hero Miguel Oliveira held off the Marquez brothers in the closing stages to take fifth place.

Honda's six-times world champion Marc Marquez shook off a poor start and got the better of his younger brother Alex in a heated fight for sixth. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia was cleared to race earlier on Sunday after a heavy crash in Saturday's qualifying and stormed back from last place to finish eighth, beating Marquez's team mate Pol Espargaro on the last lap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022