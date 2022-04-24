Left Menu

Iga Swiatek overpowers Aryna Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is up to 23 match-wins in a row as she eased past Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday in her tournament debut.

ANI | Stuttgart | Updated: 24-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 20:10 IST
Iga Swiatek overpowers Aryna Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Twitter/WTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

World No.1 Iga Swiatek is up to 23 match-wins in a row as she eased past Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Stuttgart Open title on Sunday in her tournament debut. Swiatek collected her seventh career WTA Tour singles title with the triumph.

Polish star made her Stuttgart tournament debut a triumphant one by completing her week with a commanding 84-minute victory over fourth-ranked Sabalenka. Aside from losing her first final to Polona Hercog as a 17-year-old in 2019, Swiatek has been utterly dominant in finals. Swiatek has won seven finals in a row since then without dropping a set, and indeed has lost no more than five games in each of those championship matches.

In the final, Swiatek's 17 winners outpaced Sabalenka's 13, and the top seed won 77 percent of her first-service points as she was never broken on the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022