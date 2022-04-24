Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 21:17 IST
SSB Women FC win big vs Mata Rukmani
Naorem Sumila Chanu struck a second-half hat-trick as SSB Women's FC returned to winning ways with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Mata Rukmani FC in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar.

Having suffered a 0-2 defeat against defending champions Gokulam Kerala in their previous fixture, SSB Women showed some urgency with Sandhya Kashyap giving them a 13th minute lead.

Ngangom Anibala Devi (33') and Purnima Linda (43') slammed the net once each to make it 3-0 in favour of them at the break.

After the changeover, Chanu fired all cylinders striking twice in two minutes (49' and 51') before completing her hattrick in the 74th minute.

In between Sandhya struck her double in the 63d minute. Kiran Pisda (60') reduced the margin for the Chhattisgarh outfit Mata Rukmani who now have suffered three losses in a row.

The win took SSB (six points from three matches) to third spot behind Gokulam Kerala and Kickstart FC Karnataka who have three wins each.

In another match ARA FC tasted their first success after three matches, defeating Odisha Police 3-1 in an action-packed second half. After a goalless stalemate in the first 45 minutes, ARA FC scored through Poonam (80') Kiran (83') and Madhubala Alawe (90+2'). Suman Pragnya Mohapatra (81') helped the local outfit pull one back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

