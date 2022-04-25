Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool back on Manchester City's tail after derby win over Everton

Divock Origi came off the bench to make the difference as Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Everton in a feisty Merseyside derby on Sunday to close the gap at the top of the Premier League standings back to one point. As well as keeping Liverpool in the title chase, a point behind leaders Manchester City, the result left Frank Lampard's Everton inside the relegation zone, in 18th place, two points behind Burnley, who have played one game more.

Motor racing-Norris shocked to be on podium again

McLaren's Lando Norris said he was shocked to be back on the Formula One podium after his team had seemed so far off the pace at last month's season-opener in Bahrain. Norris finished 15th in Bahrain while Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo was 14th after running last at the end of the opening lap, but McLaren have been improving steadily since then.

NHL roundup: Panthers win 13th straight game

Brandon Montour scored at 2:26 of overtime and the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won a franchise-record 13th consecutive game.

NBA roundup: Jazz edge Mavericks to tie playoff series

Rudy Gobert made a key rebound and an even bigger dunk with 11 seconds remaining to boost the Utah Jazz to a series-tying 100-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 boards in a game that nearly slipped away.

Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former advisor and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organised crime gang recently sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

Sport-Verstappen and Thompson-Herah win top Laureus awards

Formula One champion Max Verstappen was named the 2022 Laureus Sportsman of the Year while Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah bagged the top women's honour at the digital awards ceremony in Seville on Sunday. Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to win the world championship when he clinched his maiden crown by beating seven-times winner Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the last race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi in December.

Soccer-Pulisic strikes late as below-par Chelsea squeeze past West Ham 1-0

Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over 10-man West Ham on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic's 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge making up for his team mate Jorginho's missed penalty. Substitute Pulisic arrived in the box at the right time to guide home a superb pass by Marcos Alonso shortly after Jorginho had wasted his chance from the spot, firing straight at West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Tennis-Teenager Alcaraz mirrors Nadal with Barcelona crown

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz captured the fourth title of his young career by beating eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, hours after winning a gruelling semi-final that was postponed due to rain. The 18-year-old will enter the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday at the same age, on the same date and after a triumph in the same tournament as compatriot and 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal did in 2005.

Soccer-Liverpool keep up chase with derby win, Burnley add to Everton's woes

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 2-0 on Sunday to move back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and push neighbours Everton into the relegation zone. Everton's troubles were enhanced by a rejuvenated Burnley beating Wolverhampton Wanders 1-0 at Turf Moor to move out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

Tennis-WTA chief promises 'strong reactions' to ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Women's Tennis Association chief Steve Simon has warned Wimbledon organisers and Britain's tennis body of "strong reactions" to their decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from competing in tournaments. The All England Club (AELTC), which organises the grasscourt major, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have said they will not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in events in the United Kingdom due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)