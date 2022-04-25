Left Menu

Rudiger tells Chelsea he will leave at end of season

Antonio Rudiger has told Chelsea that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, manager Thomas Tuchel said.He informed me some days ago in a personal talk, Tuchel said of Rudiger.Chelsea is currently unable to offer new contracts to players following sanctions placed upon the clubs Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, by the British government because of the war in Ukraine.

25-04-2022
"He informed me some days ago in a personal talk," Tuchel said of Rudiger.

Chelsea is currently unable to offer new contracts to players following sanctions placed upon the club's Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, by the British government because of the war in Ukraine. Chelsea is currently operating under a special license as it looks to conclude a sale.

Tuchel said he and Chelsea "gave everything" to keep Rudiger.

''But now we enter a situation where we could not fight anymore because of the sanctions, and Toni says he will leave the club,'' Tuchel said.

"(Without the sanctions) we would at least have had the chance to keep on fighting, but our hands are tied ... We don't take it personally,'' Tuchel said Chelsea will miss the Germany international, who has been a mainstay in the team.

"He gives courage in the dressing room," Tuchel said. ''The kind everyone is afraid of, but the kind to play 50-55 games at an outstanding level.

''He is a top defender in the last one-and-a-half years for me. We then need to find another solution."

