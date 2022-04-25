Left Menu

CSK win toss, elect to bowl against PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 20:21 IST
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in an IPL game here on Monday.

CSK fielded the same playing XI that won the last game and Mumbai Indians, while PBKS made three changes, bringing in Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora. CSK has won just two matches out of seven games, while PBKS has three wins against four defeats.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

