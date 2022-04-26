Left Menu

Pope cancels day's activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican

Pope Francis on Tuesday abruptly cancelled his activities for the day because of a flare up in knee pain, the Vatican said. A statement said his doctors ordered him to rest and that he would not participate in a meeting of an international council of cardinals which advises him on Church matters.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-04-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 16:59 IST
Pope cancels day's activities due to flare up of knee pain -Vatican
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Tuesday abruptly cancelled his activities for the day because of a flare up in knee pain, the Vatican said.

A statement said his doctors ordered him to rest and that he would not participate in a meeting of an international council of cardinals which advises him on Church matters. Francis would normally be seated during such a meeting, indicating that the latest flare-up was likely particularly serious.

The 85-year-old pope has had to curtail events in recent weeks because of the pain in his right knee. Several times over the Easter period, he attended but did not preside at Masses in St. Peter's Basilica. In each case, he delegated an archbishop or cardinal to say the Mass while he sat through the service and also read his homily while seated.

He suspended activities last Friday for medical checks in the Vatican but resumed them over the weekend. On Monday he held six private audiences. He is scheduled to hold his weekly general audience for the public on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
2
Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: Study

Combination of three treatments may reduce cancer risk among senior adults: ...

 Switzerland
3
IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2022: LSG centurion KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after match against Mumbai...

 India
4
Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: See pic

Hubble captures an ultra-diffuse galaxy 4 billion light-years from Earth: Se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022