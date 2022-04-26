Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Sports Schedule for Tuesday, April 26 CRICKET: *IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.
*Preview of IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sun Risers Hyderabad.
*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *I-League match reports and previews.
*Indian Women's League previews and reports.
*Stories related to Santosh Trophy BADMINTON: *Preview of Badminton Asia Championship.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
