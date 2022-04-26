Gianluca Zambrotta selected as new FIFA Museum ambassador

The FIFA Museum's team of ambassadors has been bolstered by the addition of a world champion in the form of Gianluca Zambrotta, who is enthusiastic about the museum's mission of spreading football fever across the globe.

The FIFA Museum is welcoming an illustrious new member to its team of ambassadors as Gianluca Zambrotta, winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany™ with Italy, joins its ranks. "When I first came to the FIFA Museum in December 2021, I instantly felt its passion for football, which rubs off on its visitors, including myself, of course," recalls Zambrotta. "I am really looking forward to sharing the magic of the beautiful game in all its glory around the world together with my fellow FIFA Museum ambassadors and hope I can do my role justice."

"I am very proud of how we at the FIFA Museum have succeeded in signing up someone of the calibre of Gianluca Zambrotta as an ambassador," says FIFA Museum Managing Director Marco Fazzone. "As a player, he was renowned for his tactical intelligence, tenacity and never-say-die attitude. He is also an extremely likeable and inquisitive person who has an unbridled passion not only for the game, but also for its culture and history. Gianluca is a valuable addition to our team – as a World Cup winner, but more importantly, as a human being, and we are all looking forward to working on projects with him very soon."

An Italian serial winner

Zambrotta embarked on his professional career at his hometown club of Como before moving to Bari and then to Juventus, where the full-back quickly became one of the first names on the team sheet and won several trophies, including tasting Serie A glory, in his seven-year stint. In 2006, Zambrotta joined Barcelona, where he spent two seasons before returning to Italy to sport the colours of AC Milan, where he secured another Serie A title.

The defender established himself in the national team while at Juventus and went on to take part in three European Championships and three editions of the FIFA World Cup™ with the Azzurri between 2000 and 2010. The crowning moment of his international career came in 2006, when Italy triumphed at the FIFA World Cup in Germany and he was named in the tournament's All-Star Team. Zambrotta won 98 caps for Italy, scoring two goals. After a season at Swiss club Chiasso, he finally hung up his boots in 2014.

