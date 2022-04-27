Left Menu

Ronald Araujo renews Barcelona contract until 2026 with 1bn Euro release clause

FC Barcelona on Tuesday announced that Ronald Araujo has renewed his contract with the club until June 2026. The buy out clause stipulated is set at 1 billion euros.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:47 IST
Ronald Araujo (Photo: Twitter/Ronald Araujo). Image Credit: ANI
FC Barcelona on Tuesday announced that Ronald Araujo has renewed his contract with the club until June 2026. The buy out clause stipulated is set at 1 billion euros. In his second season with Barca's first team, he has proved himself to be the present and future for Barca, becoming an integral part of the Blaugrana defence. His talents in defence and scoring goals mean he is a player for years to come as his tally of four goals this season proves.

The young central defender began playing professionally for his hometown team and later joined the lower categories at Rentistas in the Uruguayan Second Division. Araujo stood out in his country and Boston River signed him. After one year playing in Montevideo and gaining experience in the Uruguayan top flight, he signed a five-year contract with Barca B on August 29, 2018. For the 2020/21 season the defender became part of the FC Barcelona first-team squad winning his first trophy at the Club, the Copa del Rey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

