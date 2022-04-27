Soccer-Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to 'block out the noise' ahead of Leipzig tie

Rangers need to "block out the noise" and give it their all when they face RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final, coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said on Wednesday. Rangers will be looking to go a step closer to winning their first European trophy since lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1972 when they travel to face Leipzig on Thursday.

"We have to do the right thing at the right moments," Van Bronckhorst told reporters. "We will have moments when we need to defend but we will be looking for dangerous chances to score. It is a semi-final of the Europa League so the standard is high. "What I had as a player I also have as a coach. You have to block all the media and noise and concentrate on your preparation and your performance, this is what the players have to do. Once the whistle goes give it everything you have."

Van Bronckhorst praised the organisation of Leipzig, and said he was wary of the Bundesliga club's attacking threat. "Of course playing a European semi-final is exciting but we have to overcome a tough team, we have watched Leipzig play a lot of games and are well prepared," the Dutch coach said.

"There are still two games to be played against a tough opponent and we will do everything we can to be in the final. Leipzig are a very well organised team, they have a lot of threats." Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who was part of the Rangers squad that finished runners-up in the competition in 2008, said the Scottish club's return to the semi-final stage was an "unbelievable achievement".

"It was disappointing last time (2008) to miss out," McGregor told reporters. "It is special for every player to be in Europe at this stage. "A few years ago nobody thought we would qualify for the Europa League, each year we have progressed. It is a big occasion for the club and we need to go and enjoy it."

Van Bronckhorst said that the injured duo of Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe will be unavailable for the trip to Germany, but added that striker Fashion Sakala will travel with the squad.

