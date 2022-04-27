Soccer-Benfica reach agreement in principle with Schmidt to become new boss

Left Menu

Benfica have reached an agreement in principle to hire PSV manager Roger Schmidt as their new head coach, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Wednesday. Benfica said that negotiations were taking place for German Schmidt, whose contract at the Dutch Eredivisie club expires at the end of the season, to replace Nelson Verissimo. The club added that the deal was not yet formalised.

27-04-2022
Benfica has reached an agreement in principle to hire PSV manager Roger Schmidt as their new head coach, the Portuguese club said in a statement on Wednesday. Benfica said that negotiations were taking place for German Schmidt, whose contract at the Dutch Eredivisie club expires at the end of the season, to replace Nelson Verissimo.

The club added that the deal was not yet formalized. Schmidt made his name at Salzburg and Bayer Leverkusen before a spell in China where he was sacked in mid-2019 by Beijing Guoan.

He then took over at Dutch side PSV, who last month said that former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Ruud van Nistelrooy had signed a three-year contract to become the head coach from next season. Verissimo took charge of Benfica in December following the sacking of Jorge Jesus.

Benfica are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with 68 points from 31 matches.

