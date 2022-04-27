Left Menu

Sports Odisha thrash Sirvodem SC 9-1 in IWL

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:40 IST
Sports Odisha thrash Sirvodem SC 9-1 in IWL

Pyari Xaxa struck a hat-trick as Sports Odisha secured a thumping 9-1 win over Sirvodem Sports Club in an Indian Women's League match at the seventh Battalion ground here on Wednesday.

Satyabati Khadia opened scoring with a brace (2nd and 14th minute) before Pyari opened her account in the 28th minute.

Jabamani Tudu (37th) fired in the fourth goal for the local outfit.

After the break, Pyari continued her assault on the rivals box and got her second in the 58th minute, while she completed her hat-trick in the stoppage time (90+4).

Jasoda Munda (59th, 63rd) and Deepa Nayak (61st) were also on target for the Odisha outfit.

For SSC, Ernestina Tetteh (53rd) pulled one back.

Sports Odisha now have seven points to be at fourth position in the table, while SSC slumped to 10th place in the 12-team standings.

Indian Arrows blank Odisha Police 4-0 ======================== At the Capital Ground, Indian Arrows rode on Apurna Narzary's hat-trick (13th, 19th, 76th) to down Odisha Police 4-0.

Sunita Munda (36th) was the other goal-scorer for the All Indian Football Federation's developmental outfit who are also now on seven points, behind Sports Odisha on goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global
4
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022