Sports News Roundup: Heat KO Hawks in Game 5; Vince Wilfork's son pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl rings and more

NBA roundup: Heat KO Hawks in Game 5

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Bam Adebayo posted 20 points and made a key defensive play as Miami Heat held off the visiting Atlanta Hawks 97-94 for a series-clinching victory in Game 5 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. The Hawks had a couple of chances to pull even in the final 30 seconds, but a missed shot came before a game-ending steal by Adebayo. Miami will be off until opening the conference semifinals Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors.

Golf-Masters champion Scheffler to throw ceremonial pitch at MLB game

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Texas Rangers' home game against the Houston Astros later on Wednesday, the Major League Baseball team said. The Rangers said world number one Scheffler, a resident of the Dallas area and graduate of the University of Texas, will wear the Green Jacket he won earlier this month as Masters champion when he throws out the pitch.

Vince Wilfork's son pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl rings

The son of former All-Pro defensive tackle Vince Wilfork pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of his father's jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings. D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork received five years of probation after pleading guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the Galveston Daily News. The conviction will be vacated should Holmes-Wilford successfully complete the probation.

Tennis-World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Women's Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

Soccer-Injury-hit Man Utd without Maguire, Sancho for Chelsea clash

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire will miss their Premier League game with Chelsea due to a knee issue while winger Jadon Sancho has also been ruled out with tonsillitis, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said on Wednesday. United, whose hopes of finishing in the top-four were dealt a massive blow on Saturday following their 3-1 loss to Arsenal, could also be missing right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka when they welcome third-placed Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday.

Soccer-Shakhtar on the road again with important mission to fulfil

Shakhtar Donetsk are no strangers to a nomadic existence, but the club's latest journey is taking them across Europe in an attempt to raise money for Ukrainians affected by the conflict with Russia, led by a man who has seen it all before. Escaping from Kyiv in late February as Russian bombs fell in the Ukrainian capital brought it all flooding back for Shakhtar's director of football Darijo Srna.

Soccer-Ukraine league season terminated due to martial law

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been terminated and the title will not be awarded due to continuing martial law in the country, the league said. No matches have been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Osaka keen to tune out doubters and spark successful run in Madrid

Naomi Osaka said she is filtering out any negativity in her preparation for the claycourt season as she continues to heal from being heckled in a second round loss at Indian Wells last month. The four-times Grand Slam champion was broken in the first game at the tournament in California when a fan shouted "Naomi, you suck" and Osaka could later be seen wiping away tears. However, the Japanese said her focus was on the positive ahead of the Madrid Open beginning this week.

Tennis-Rune shock for former champion Zverev in Munich

Danish teenager Holger Rune sealed the biggest win of his career at the Munich Open on Wednesday, outclassing top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 claycourt tournament. The 18-year-old Rune broke world number three Zverev four times in a flawless performance for his first win over a player in the ATP top-10, ending the streak of the German who reached the quarter-finals in his previous five appearances.

Five UK police face misconduct hearing over treatment of two Black athletes

Five British police officers will face a gross misconduct hearing after they stopped, searched and handcuffed two Black athletes, in a 2020 incident that raised questions over the use of force and racial profiling. Police said they had stopped and searched the vehicle because they believed it was being driven in a manner that raised suspicion.

