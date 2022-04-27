Left Menu

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri praises SRH debutant Shashank Singh for explosive batting display against GT

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday praised Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shashank Singh for his batting against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:23 IST
IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri praises SRH debutant Shashank Singh for explosive batting display against GT
Shashank Singh. (Photo - Ravi Shastri Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday praised Sunrisers Hyderabad player Shashank Singh for his batting against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. "You rock big time to allow millions to dream. Unbelievable @IPLfor the stage you provide for opportunities to the unknown. Shashank Singh. Wow. @SunRisers#IPL2022," tweeted Shastri.

In the final over by Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh and Marco hit four sixes collectively, with Singh hitting a hat-trick of sixes. With this, SRH finished off at 195/6. The debutant Shashank scored an unbeaten 25 off just six balls, with a four and three sixes. Fifties from opener Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Titans innings is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022