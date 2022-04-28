Left Menu

Ben Stokes appointed as England Test team captain

England Cricket Board on Thursday announced the appointment of all-rounder Ben Stokes as the men's Test team captain.

Ben Stokes (Image: Ben Stokes' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England Cricket Board on Thursday announced the appointment of all-rounder Ben Stokes as the men's Test team captain. Stokes succeeded Joe Root in becoming the 81st captain of the England men's Test team. The ECB Interim Chair and Chief Executive Officer approved the appointment on Tuesday evening following the recommendation by the Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key.

"I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben. He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity," said Rob Key in an official statement. Meanwhile, the newly appointed captain Stokes said, "I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer."

"I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," he added. Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and has represented his country on 79 occasions at this level. He was named vice-captain in February 2017 and also stood in as captain when Root was absent for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.

The Durham star currently has 5,061 Test runs at an average of 35.89. He has taken 174 wickets with the ball and is amongst the best all-rounders in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

