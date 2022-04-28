Left Menu

Holger Rune upsets top-seed Alexander Zverev in Munich

Holger Rune on Wednesday defeated top-seed Alexander Zverev in Munich at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 28-04-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 16:52 IST
Holger Rune upsets top-seed Alexander Zverev in Munich
Holger Rune (Photo: Twitter/ATP Tour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Holger Rune on Wednesday defeated top-seed Alexander Zverev in Munich at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships. The 18-year-old Dane produced a high-class all-court performance against Alexander Zverev in Munich breaking the big-serving German four times on his way to a stunning 6-3, 6-2 victory at the ATP 250 event.

"It was a difficult match from the beginning," said Rune in his on-court interview. "He's in the top three in the world and has been playing some unbelievable tennis, especially in the past year winning so many big titles. I have a lot of respect for him, and I obviously didn't expect to win in two sets, and with a score like this. But it was a really hard match, we played a lot of rallies and I'm really happy about my performance today." The win over the German is the biggest of Rune's career and his first over a Top 10 opponent at the fourth attempt. Prior to Wednesday's loss, home favourite Zverev had not failed to reach the quarter-finals in Munich in his past five appearances, a streak that included lifting back-to-back trophies in the Bavarian city in 2017 and 2018.

Rune has shown glimpses of his talent in 2022, winning his opening match in four of his past five tour-level events before arriving in Munich. He had yet to win consecutive ATP Tour matches this year, however, he changed that in style in Germany by completing straight-sets wins over Jiri Lehecka and top-seeded Zverev. Rune's next opponent will be Emil Ruusuvuori, after the unseeded Finn defeated Maxime Cressy, 6-3, 6-3. World No. 63 Ruusuvuori broke the American four times in a 76-minute victory to reach a first tour-level quarter-final since his run to the championship match in Pune in February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022