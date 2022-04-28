Sports News Roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yanks overpower O's; Injured U.S. striker Heath released by Arsenal Women and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to retirement plan after triumph over Whyte

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury closed the door on a return to the ring, saying on Wednesday that the siren song of fame, fortune and glory were simply not enough to lure him back. The Briton knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterwards it was unlikely he would fight again.

Soccer-Premier League launches plan for more South Asian players

The Premier League has set in motion an action plan to aid the progress of young footballers from South Asian backgrounds into professional soccer. The scheme, launched alongside anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out, is part of the No Room For Racism plan, which aims to improve playing, coaching and executive pathways for black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

Cricket-Stokes succeeds Root as England test captain

England unveiled Ben Stokes as their test captain on Thursday, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root's five years in charge of the team earlier this month. Root led England in a record 64 tests but his role became untenable after they managed one win in their last 17 tests, a run which included a 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia and a 1-0 series defeat in West Indies.

Games-PGA Tour winners Im, Kim to headline South Korea's Asian Games golf team

PGA Tour winners Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo will headline the South Korean men's quarter at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September, the Korea Golf Association said. The 2022 Games will be the first edition in which professional golfers are allowed to compete.

Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane's versatility after the Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, scored in the 55th minute, shortly after an own goal had given Liverpool a second-half lead.

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yanks overpower O's

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning as the host New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday. Stanton reached the milestone in his 1,341st career game when he hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered the night with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats and no homers in his prior 14 games.

Soccer-Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games

UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month. Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's captain Lorenzo Pellegrini said Santos had been attacked, while Knutsen accused a Roma goalkeeping coach of grabbing him by the throat.

Soccer-Madrid anticipting Real LaLiga title celebrations

Madrid is getting ready for the thousands of fans expected to flock to the city's Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join Real's players for a much-anticipated celebration of a LaLiga title that Carlo Ancelotti's side could clinch at home to Espanyol. Real will have two challenges on Saturday, however.

Tennis-Marauding Swiatek ready to deal with success, says her psychologist

Preparing for success is as important as learning to deal with setbacks and it has helped Iga Swiatek seamlessly establish herself as the new world number one with a 23-match winning run, the Pole's sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz told Reuters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, to acquiring celebrity status after winning a maiden Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open.

Soccer-Injured U.S. striker Heath released by Arsenal Women

United States forward Tobin Heath has been released by Arsenal after sustaining a minor hamstring injury, the Women's Super League (WSL) club said on Thursday. Heath, 33, is leaving early by mutual agreement after the injury ruled her out of the rest of Arsenal's matches this term, with her contract running out at the end of the season.

