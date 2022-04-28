Sethu edge Kickstart, grab 4th consecutive win

Sethu FC collected three points with a 2-1 victory over Kickstart FC in their Indian Women's League match at the Capital Ground here on Thursday.

Kioko Elizabeth Katungwa opened the scoring for the Madurai-based side early in the sixth minute. The Kenyan controlled a deflected cross perfectly inside the box and fired in an unstoppable volley from close range to make it 1-0.

Elizabeth went on to double the lead for Sethu FC just before half-time. The forward converted from the left side of the post after Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar provided her with a perfect assist.

Moments later, Kickstart pulled one back through Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi. SSB Women register comeback victory over ARA FC ------------------------------------------------------- SSB Women snatched a comeback 3-2 victory over ARA FC in the day's other match. The team from Ahmedabad took the lead in the fifth minute. Midfielder Kiran found the back of the net with a strike of the highest quality. However, ARA FC's celebrations were soon cut short as SSB Women struck back only two minutes later. Skipper Dular Marandi made a good connection with the ball off a low cross into the box and turned it into a goal.

The No. 10 had another chance to score, but sent the ball over the goal in the 16th minute as the scoreline remained 1-1. Nevertheless, before the half hour mark, SSB Women made it 2-1, thanks to Sumila Chanu's superb footwork inside the box. The team from West Bengal took complete charge of the game thereafter as they kept majority of the ball possession.

