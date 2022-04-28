IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets help DC beat KKR by 4 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul and blistering knocks from David Warner and Rovman Powell powered Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. This was Delhi Capitals' fourth win in eight matches.

Chasing a tricky 147-run target, Delhi Capitals got off to a poor start as in-form Umesh Yadav dismissed opener Prithvi Shaw caught and bowled in the very first ball of the innings for a golden duck. In the next over, medium pacer Harshit Rana dismissed Mitchell Marsh to leave Delhi Capitals in a spot of bother at 17/2.

Lalit Yadav walked into bat with David Warner as the duo struck a much-needed partnership for DC and took the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 6.3 overs. Warner batted aggressively while Lalit played a sheet anchor role and took their partnership beyond the 50-run mark. The 65-run partnership was finally broken as Umesh dismissed Warner for 42 off 26 balls as DC lost their third wicket for 82.

In the next over Sunil Narine dismissed Lalit for 22 to put Delhi under pressure at 84/4 Umesh Yadav got his third wicket, the prized scalp of DC skipper Rishabh Pant, for 2 as Delhi lost half of their side for 84.

Axar Patel and Rovman Powell struck a small partnership to take Delhi's total into triple figures. The 29-run partnership was broken as Axar was run out for 24. Shardul Thakur joined Powell and the West Indian played a blistering knock of unbeaten 33 off 16 balls hitting three sixes and one four to finish off the match in 19th over.

Earlier in the day after being put into bat first, Kolkata got off to a pathetic start as the opening batter Aaron Finch lost his wicket to the season debutant Chetan Sakariya in the 2nd over with only four runs on the board. Skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Venkatesh Iyer on the crease and the duo tried to anchor the innings. Delhi got another breakthrough in the 5th over when Venkatesh Iyer got caught by Sakariya on Axar Patel's delivery, with KKR's total at 22/2. This was followed by a major change of events in the 7th over, when Kuldeep Yadav struck twice and sent back Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine to the dugout, leaving the team's total at 35/4.

Shreyas was then joined by Nitish Rana and the duo kept the scoreboard moving for KKR. They built up a 40-run partnership and brought some momentum back to their side. Their happiness could not last long as it was Kuldeep Yadav, who had the last laugh. The spinner provided Delhi with the much-needed wicket of Shreyas Iyer in the 14th over, who departed after scoring 42 runs off 37 balls. It was followed by Andre Russell's dismissal in the same over, leaving KKR's total at 83/6.

Rinku Singh joined hands with Rana, and the duo then took the responsibility of carrying KKR to a decent total. They started thrashing the DC bowlers at every corner of the ground and completely changed the phase of the game. They smashed 16 runs in the 19th over of the innings, which was bowled by Shardul Thakur. Rana also brought up his half-century in just 30 balls and the duo stitched a 60-run partnership, to bring KKR back in the game.

Delhi finally got a sigh of relief when Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Rana, Rinku and the newly joined Tim Southee in the 20th over and ended KKR's innings at 146/9. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 146/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Shreyas Iyer 42; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14) vs Delhi Capitals 150/6 in 19 overs (David Warner 42, Rovman Powell 33*, Umesh Yadav 3/24). (ANI)

