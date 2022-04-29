Left Menu

Golf-Woods plays practice round at PGA Championship venue - reports

Woods, who has already said he planned to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July, made a highly-anticipated return to competition three weeks ago at the Masters where he went 13 over for the week and finished in 47th place. Prior to the Masters, Woods made a similar scouting trip to Augusta National in the lead-up to the years' first major.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:58 IST
Golf-Woods plays practice round at PGA Championship venue - reports

Tiger Woods reportedly arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday for a round of golf at Southern Hills, sight of this year's PGA Championship, as part of his process to determine whether he will compete in the year's second major next month. The 46-year-old Woods, who nearly lost his right leg in a car accident early last year, reportedly arrived at the course to play all 18 holes without a cart and with the club's head professional on his bag instead of usual caddie Joe LaCava.

Videos on social media showed Woods playing his practice round in a grey shirt, black shorts and a compression sleeve covering his right leg. According to Golf Digest, which cited a source in the 15-times major champion's camp, Woods plans to compete in the PGA Championship but wants to see how he responds to an increased workload in the coming weeks before making a final decision.

The last time the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hills was in 2007, when Woods triumphed by two shots to win the event for the fourth time in his career but the layout has undergone a dramatic renovation since then. Woods, who has already said he planned to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July, made a highly-anticipated return to competition three weeks ago at the Masters where he went 13 over for the week and finished in 47th place.

Prior to the Masters, Woods made a similar scouting trip to Augusta National in the lead-up to the years' first major.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022