IPL 2022: KKR batter Nitish Rana joins company of players with a century of sixes in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana on Thursday joined the company of 28 other players who have hit a centuries of sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) He accomplished this feat during the 41st match of the ongoing IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals, by smashing a Lalit Yadav delivery over the ropes in the 17th over of the game. In the match, Rana played an entertaining knock of 57 in just 34 balls, consisting of 3 fours and 4 sixes before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman.

Now, the batter has a total of 102 sixes in the cash-rich league. Chris Gayle (357), Ab De Villiers (251), Rohit Sharma (234), MS Dhoni (224), Kieron Pollard (222) are the top 5 batters with most sixes in the league's history. Coming to the match, put to bat first, KKR scored 146/9 in their 20 overs. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with knocks from Shreyas Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (57) and Rinku Singh (23) helping their side reaching a respectable total. Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the bowlers for DC, with 4/14 in his three overs.

Chasing 147, DC also got off a tricky start, losing Prithvi Shaw at the first ball of the innings. Later David Warner (42) and Lalit Yadav (22) stitched a 65-run partnership that stabilised the innings. Afer their departure and dismissal of captain Pant, the side was left reeling at 84/5/. Innings from Axar Patel (24) and Rovman Powell (33*) guided the side to a win with six balls to spare. With this win, DC are at the sixth position in points tally while KKR sit at eight position. DC will take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 1 while KKR will take on Rajasthan Royals on May 2. (ANI)

