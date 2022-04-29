Soccer-Manchester United' Rangnick takes over as Austria coach-Austria FA
Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the Austrian national team coach, the country's football association president Gerhard Milletich said on Friday.
Rangnick, who will make way at United for Erik ten Haag at the end of the season, has said he will also stay on in a consultancy role at United.
