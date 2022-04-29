Left Menu

Former tennis champion Becker jailed in UK bankruptcy case

"It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt," judge Deborah Taylor told him as she sentenced him to two years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court. Becker, whose partner Lillian and son Noah were in court, looked straight ahead as the sentence was handed down.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 20:35 IST
German tennis great Boris Becker was jailed by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain's Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.

The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely after his 2017 bankruptcy. "It is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt," judge Deborah Taylor told him as she sentenced him to two years and six months in prison at London's Southwark Crown Court. "There has been no humility."

She said Becker would serve half his sentence behind bars and the remainder on licence. Becker, whose partner Lillian and son Noah were in court, looked straight ahead as the sentence was handed down.

