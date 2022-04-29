First-half comeback hands RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-1 victory over Rajasthan United FC

Two quick goals in the first half turned the game on its head as RoundGlass Punjab came from behind to beat Rajasthan United 2-1 in the I-League here on Friday.

After a dull start, the game picked up pace at the midway point of the opening forty-five. Pedro Manzi sent Pritam Singh on a run down the right. Pritam crossed it across the face of the goal and, surprisingly, Anil Chawan came charging in but could not get a touch on it to tap-in the opener.

Rajasthan United did get their opener at the half-hour mark when Omar Ramos’ inch-perfect free-kick landed at the feet of Pritam, who just tapped it in from close range to give his side a crucial lead. Seven minutes later, it was one-a-piece as Travis Major crossed the ball in towards Ashish Jha, who headed the equaliser in from an acute angle.

Mauro Dos Santos then came flying in with a reckless two-footed challenge on Beitia but escaped as the Argentinian was only shown a yellow. From the resulting freekick, Kurtis Guthrie curled his low shot around the Rajasthan wall and into the net to bag his 12th goal of the season in the most amazing fashion.

The win takes Punjab within one point of Mohammedan SC having played a game more. They are four points clear of Sreenidi Deccan, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, Rajasthan United are still level on points with Neroca FC. However, Neroca also have a game in hand.

