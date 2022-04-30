Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona's Gonzalez sidelined with toe fracture

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez will spend time on the sidelines because of a toe fracture and forward Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said. The midfielder has made 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, bagging two goals and two assists. The club said Braithwaite, who has played five times this season, is in good health.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 12:11 IST
Soccer-Barcelona's Gonzalez sidelined with toe fracture
Representative Image

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez will spend time on the sidelines because of a toe fracture and forward Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said. Barcelona did not put a timeline on Gonzalez's recovery. The midfielder has made 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, bagging two goals and two assists.

The club said Braithwaite, who has played five times this season, is in good health. Barca are third on 63 points, 15 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Real Madrid, with five matches left. They host Mallorca on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022