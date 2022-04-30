Soccer-Barcelona's Gonzalez sidelined with toe fracture

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez will spend time on the sidelines because of a toe fracture and forward Martin Braithwaite has tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga club said. Barcelona did not put a timeline on Gonzalez's recovery. The midfielder has made 37 appearances for Barcelona this season, bagging two goals and two assists.

The club said Braithwaite, who has played five times this season, is in good health. Barca are third on 63 points, 15 points behind arch-rivals and leaders Real Madrid, with five matches left. They host Mallorca on Sunday.

