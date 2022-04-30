Amandeep Drall bounces back to get T-18 in New South Wales

Indian golfer Amandeep Drall fought back well in the women's NSW Open, carding a fine three-under 68 in the third round to lie T-18th with one more round to go. Amandeep, who shot 68 in the first round, fell back with a 78 on second. However, the Indian bounced back in the third round with four birdies on the front nine against one bogey on the back nine to take her total to one-under after 54 holes and give herself a chance of a Top-10 finish.

Among the other Indians, Vani Kapoor (72-72-75) was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari (76-71-73) was T-48. Neha Tripathi (76-75) missed the cut.

Sweden's Maja Stark fired a six-under 66, the joint best of the day, to move to 13-under-par and hold a four-shot lead. The 22-year-old backed up rounds of 68 and 69 on her first two days with another in the 60s to put herself firmly in pole position with 18 holes left to play at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club.

Five birdies in her final 10 holes ensured the two-time LET winner, Stark, who had friend Maiken Bing Paulsen on the bag, holds a strong lead heading into the final day.

Fellow Swede Johanna Gustavsson also fired a round of 66 (-6) to climb up to second place on nine-under-par on day three.

Sitting alongside Gustavsson in a share of second place is Australian Cassie Porter, who carded a round of 67 (-5) to also reach nine-under-par.

One shot further back on eight-under-par is a trio of players, including Scotland's Michele Thomson, who signed for a third round of 67 (-5). Thomson is in a tie for fourth place with Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher and Wales' Lydia Hall, who both shot rounds of 70 on day three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)