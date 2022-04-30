Left Menu

Chawrasia, Sharma miss cut in Catalunya Champs

The Indian duo of SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour. It was a disappointing week for the Indian duo as Chawrasia shot 76-73 while Sharma carded 80-72.South African Oliver Bekker took over the third round lead as he carded 67 in the third round.

PTI | Girona | Updated: 30-04-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

South African Oliver Bekker took over the third round lead as he carded 67 in the third round. He had rounds of 66-72 on first two days. The midway leader, Laurie Canter, who led by one after 36 holes, fell to second with a round of 70 on the third day. He is 9-under and two behind Bekker.

Lorenzo Gagli (71-72-65) and Edoardo Molinari (73-69-66) were tied for third place.

