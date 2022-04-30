Chawrasia, Sharma miss cut in Catalunya Champs

The Indian duo of SSP Chawrasia and Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut at the Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour. It was a disappointing week for the Indian duo as Chawrasia shot 76-73 while Sharma carded 80-72.

South African Oliver Bekker took over the third round lead as he carded 67 in the third round. He had rounds of 66-72 on first two days. The midway leader, Laurie Canter, who led by one after 36 holes, fell to second with a round of 70 on the third day. He is 9-under and two behind Bekker.

Lorenzo Gagli (71-72-65) and Edoardo Molinari (73-69-66) were tied for third place.

