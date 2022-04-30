Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool keep pressure on Man City with 1-0 win at Newcastle

A first-half strike from midfielder Naby Keita helped Liverpool secure a hard-earned 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday as Juergen Klopp's side kept their Premier League title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table. The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday. Newcastle are ninth on 43 points.

Soccer-Burnley bounce back to beat Watford 2-1 in relegation thriller

Burnley's Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill scored late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at second-bottom Watford in a pulsating Premier League relegation battle at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the club's first come-from-behind away win in the Premier League. The victory lifts Burnley to 16th spot on 34 points from 34 games, five clear of Everton who are 18th but have two games in hand. Watford remain 19th on 22 points, seven behind Everton and 12 behind Leeds in 17th with four games left to play.

Olympics-Australia supremo Coates steps down after 32 years

One of sport's most enduring premierships ended on Saturday as John Coates stepped down as Australian Olympic Committee president after a 32-year reign that secured two Games for his nation and left a string of opponents trampled in his wake. Dodgy hips prevented the 71-year-old from standing at the AOC's annual general meeting in Sydney, and he choked up with emotion at the end of his final president's address while thanking Australians for the chance to live his dreams.

Soccer-Brighton outclass Wolves in impressive 3-0 victory

Brighton & Hove Albion earned an emphatic 3-0 win over a sluggish Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday as the hosts slipped to their third straight defeat in the Premier League. Alexis Mac Allister saw his first-half penalty - awarded after a VAR check for handball by Romain Saiss - saved by goalkeeper Jose Sa but made up for it by scoring another minutes before halftime after Willy Boly fouled Danny Welbeck.

Cricket-Dhoni returns as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down

Chennai Super Kings brought back Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his game, the Indian Premier League (IPL) giants said on Saturday. Former India captain Dhoni led Chennai to their fourth IPL title last year but stepped down before the start of the current season.

Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp delighted with squad depth after Newcastle win

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his squad's depth after they clinched a 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday to provisionally go top of the Premier League table despite the German making five changes to his starting line-up. Klopp left out Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho from the side that took the field against Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Soccer-Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.

Soccer-Ancelotti becomes first manager to claim titles in Europe's top five leagues

Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph capped a remarkable milestone for Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday as the Italian became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. Real clinched their 35th league crown following a thumping 4-0 win against Espanyol, clinching the title with almost a month of the season remaining.

Soccer-Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th LaLiga title after two first-half goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 home victory over mid-table Espanyol on Saturday. The win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

Olympics-New Australia boss Chesterman to seek more public funding

New Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) boss Ian Chesterman will look to secure more government funding to continue the country's rise up the medal tables and retain talent in the lead-up to hosting the 2032 Games in Brisbane. Chesterman was elected AOC President at its annual general meeting on Saturday, replacing long-serving supremo John Coates, who stepped down after 32 years in charge of the governing body.

