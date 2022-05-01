Left Menu

Gangjee finishes T-47 in Crowns golf Japan

With his latest triumph, Inamori returned to the winners circle for the first time in two years since his last victory at the Japan Open Golf Championship in 2020.

PTI | Nagoya | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:43 IST
Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot one-over 73 in the final round to finish T-47 at the Crowns on the Japan Tour here on Sunday. Gangjee, a one-time winner on the Japan Tour, had rounds of 69-71-68 and totalled one-over 281.

Japan's Yuki Inamori produced a brilliant seven-under 63 to push South Korea's Junggon Hwang to second place. Hwang was looking for his fifth win on the Japan Tour.

Inamori sealed his victory with a closing par to sign off with a winning total of 16-under-par 264. With his latest triumph, Inamori returned to the winner's circle for the first time in two years since his last victory at the Japan Open Golf Championship in 2020.

Inamori got off the blocks quickly with two opening birdies. He dropped a shot on three but recovered quickly with another pair of birdies on eight and nine for an outward 32. The 27-year-old then extended his advantage after marking his card with further birdies on 10 and 12. He stayed patient by making three straight pars before storming towards the finishing line with two successive birdies on 16 and 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

