Assam Rifles in 'Atmanirbhar' mode, to induct Indian dog breeds in its squad

Giving a fillip to the central government's call for indigenisation, Assam Rifles is planning to induct dog breeds availabale in India into its squad for carrying out a range of operations, a senior official said on Thursday. As part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the oldest paramilitary force has already inducted the Tangkhul Hui breed in its dog squad as a pilot project and is looking to introduce the Kombai breed from April, Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre (ARDTC) Officer Commanding Lt Col Alok Palei told PTI in an interview here. ''The Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) has always advocated for Atmanirbhar Bharat in every field. He also wanted to have more of the Indian dog breeds in the dog squads of all forces. Since then, we have been working on identifying an indigenous breed for our purposes,'' he added. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs also issued a directive in this regard last year, following which the Assam Rifles started looking for more local breeds for induction in the force, Palei said. ''Currently we have four breeds -- Labrador, German Shephard, Belgian Malinois and Tangkhul Hui. Out of them, we inducted six dogs of Tangkhul Hui in 2022 as a pilot project. They are highly disease resistant and all of them are in narcotics detection,'' he added. The Tangkhul Hui is found Ukhrul district of Manipur, and it is a domestic breed, used mainly for hunting purposes, the official said. Talking about the Kombai breed, Palei said it is found in Tamil Nadu, and this type of dog is being inducted in all the central armed police forces after the call for an indigenous breed. ''We are in the process of identifying the parent stock. The first three years will be for breeding. There are different stages, starting from identifying the breed to final induction. As the first step, we will induct two males and eight females of Kombai in April,'' he added. Palei said that the Tangkhul Hui and Kombai breeds are likely to be inducted fully into the Assam Rifles' dog squad by March 2027 together. ''This centre is the only facility of the Assam Rifles. The Kombai dogs will also be trained in this centre,'' he said. The Assam Rifles has 344 authorised strength for dogs, but it currently has 253 dogs. These are posted in different battalions across the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir, the Lt Col said. He said that the Assam Rifles presently has over 1,200 dog trained handlers, while 9-10 people are required for care and maintenance of each dog. The Assam Rifles Dog Training Centre in Jorhat district has 104 dogs and 174 handlers, which are in different stages of training, Palei said. When asked about any big operation that was successful with a significant role of its dog squad, he said, without sharing details, that a huge cache of narcotics substances transported from Myanmar was seized in September 2025 in a Northeastern state due to its canine unit. On the training aspect, Palei said the centre is conducting three courses for its personnel and two courses for the dogs. The three courses for personnel are basic dog handler course (23 weeks), dog first aid course (four weeks) and refresher course (two weeks). For dogs, there is a basic obedience course (12 weeks) and a refresher course (two weeks). The officer said that there are three specialised courses also -- tracking, explosive detection and narcotic detection. Each course is of 36 weeks' duration. ''At present, we have the 42nd batch of our basic dog handling course. After this, the best of the handlers are selected for a master trainer course at the CRPF Dog Breeding & Training School in Bengaluru, and it is 24 weeks long. Also, we send our people to the Remount Veterinary Corps Centre (RVC) in Meerut for a six-month course,'' he added. Palei said after passing out from these two centres, the personnel are deployed at ARDTC as instructors. Asked if the field of operation for the dogs will be expanded in the coming period, the officer said, ''Yes, we are looking into it. We have been tasked to train for dual purpose, which is assault with tracker and assault with explosive detection.'' There is a possibility of inducting search and rescue dogs in the future for using them in natural calamities, he added.

