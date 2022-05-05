Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 36th round of the Premier League from May 7-8 (all times in GMT): Saturday, May 7

Brentford v Southampton (1400) * Southampton are winless in their last five away league matches (D3 L2).

* Brentford have kept a clean sheet in their last three home league games. * Southampton beat Brentford 4-1 in their last league meeting.

Burnley v Aston Villa (1400) * Burnley are looking to secure a fourth consecutive league victory for the first time since April, 2018.

* Burnley have won as many points in their four matches under caretaker manager Mike Jackson as they had in their previous 10 under Sean Dyche (10 points). * Burnley and Villa face each other for the first time in this league campaign.

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) * Wolves have lost their last three league games without scoring a goal.

* Wolves have not won in their last eight away league matches against Chelsea (D3 L5). * The last two league matches between Chelsea and Wolves have finished goalless. Chelsea have never had three consecutive 0-0 draws against an opponent in their league history.

Crystal Palace v Watford (1400) * Palace are unbeaten in their last four league games at home (D3 W1).

* Palace and Watford have played each other 11 times in the Premier League, with Palace winning five times and Watford three. * Relegation-threatened Watford have lost their last five league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (1630) * United have lost their last four away matches in the league.

* Brighton last won a league game at home in December. * United have won each of their last seven meetings with Brighton in all competitions.

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) * Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (22 goals) and Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (19) are the league's two top scorers this season.

* Liverpool have only lost one of their last 27 league home matches against Tottenham (W18 D8). * Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in nine goals (seven goals, two assists) in 13 league appearances against Liverpool.

Sunday, May 8 Leicester City v Everton (1300)

* Everton striker Richarlison has scored in five of his last seven league matches against Leicester. * Leicester and Everton played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in their last meeting.

* Everton have won only one away game in the league this season, back in August. Norwich City v West Ham United (1300)

* West Ham have lost their last four away matches in the league. * This is the fourth time Norwich have been relegated before the final day of the season.

* West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored five goals in his last five league matches against Norwich. Arsenal v Leeds United (1300)

* Arsenal have won their last three matches against Leeds in all competitions. * Arsenal are looking for their fourth straight league victory.

* Leeds are unbeaten in their last three league away matches (W2 D1). Manchester City v Newcastle United (1530)

* City have lost just one of their last 28 league matches against Newcastle (W23 D4). * Newcastle have never won a league match at the Etihad Stadium.

* Only Liverpool (41) and City (33) have won more league points in 2022 than Newcastle (32). (Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

