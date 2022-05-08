It will be great to play in Rourkela: Amit Rohidas

The countdown has begun for world hockey's most prestigious quadrennial event which will witness 16 top teams take center stage in Odisha, which has become a favourite hub for global hockey events. With 250 days to go for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13-29 2023, the anticipation and excitement among hockey fans and players are palpable.

Reflecting the emotions of the people of Odisha, Amit Rohidas said, "The people of Odisha, particularly those who live in Rourkela are extremely excited that an event as big as the World Cup is happening in their city. The craze for hockey in this region is unmatched, and with the biggest stadium in the country being developed there for hockey, people are counting days to experience a world-class event. For us players, it will be great to play in Rourkela and experience this hockey craze." Talking about the team's preparations, Rohidas said, "We are back in SAI, Bengaluru, the atmosphere here is excellent with six hockey teams currently based out of the same centre. With COVID-19 continuing to disrupt the International Hockey calendar, we are taking each day as it comes and do not want to be worried about things that are not in our control. Our preparations are going on smoothly with our focus on improving the areas we felt needed work post the FIH Pro League home games"

Odisha gears up with world-class infrastructure: Having produced multiple international hockey stars, Sundergarh has been the hockey nursey of the sport in the country. Along with the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which had hosted the 2018 Men's World Cup, the stadium in Rourkela will be the second venue for the 2023 edition of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 which will be held from January 13 to January 29, 2023.

"The Stadium in Rourkela will be top-notch stadium for Hockey in the World, with the Odisha State Government putting in great efforts to complete the work well in time for the World Cup in January next year. At the Kalinga Hockey Stadium too, there is upgradation work going on in full swing. Hockey India officials regularly visit the worksite to provide their feedback. We are very grateful to Odisha for the efforts they are putting in to create a world-class facility for hockey, despite the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India. (ANI)

