Sports News Roundup: Penguins rout Rangers, take series lead; Leclerc seizes Miami pole in Ferrari front row sweep and more

Horse racing-Rich Strike pulls off huge upset at the Kentucky Derby

Long-shot Rich Strike stormed to victory at the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race. The chestnut colt, who went off at 80-1 odds, pulled into the lead down the stretch to edge favorite Epicenter, who was second, and Zandon, who was third.

Tennis - 'Mature' Alcaraz says he is ready for the big league

Carlos Alcaraz is no longer allowing nerves to get the better of him and said that he is ready to regularly go toe-to-toe with the top players after the Spaniard rallied past world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the Madrid Open final on Saturday. The 19-year-old prevailed 6-7(5) 7-5 7-6(5) over the Serbian in an absorbing contest that lasted more than three hours, becoming the first player to beat Djokovic and Rafa Nadal at the same claycourt event.

MLB roundup: Wilmer Flores' 6 RBIs spark 13-run Giants outburst

Wilmer Flores hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the San Francisco Giants snapped their five-game losing streak with a 13-7 victory Saturday over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. Mauricio Dubon and Darin Ruf hit two-run homers for the Giants, who had scored just five runs in their previous four games. Giants starter Logan Webb (4-1) allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out seven batters and walked two.

Tennis-Jabeur beats Pegula to win first WTA 1000 title in Madrid

Tunisian Ons Jabeur sealed her first WTA 1000 title after defeating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 in an entertaining Madrid Open final on Saturday. Jabeur had been in scintillating form at the claycourt tournament and the 27-year-old produced a determined display against Pegula to end her journey in the Spanish capital on the perfect note.

Boxing - Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title

Canelo Alvarez suffered a surprise defeat on Saturday as Russia's Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title with a win by unanimous decision at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour at the end of 12 rounds as the Mexican was handed only the second loss of his career, nine years after he was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in November 2013.

Soccer-Chelsea crowned WSL champions as Kerr shines in win over Man United

Chelsea won the Women's Super League with a brilliant 4-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester United on Sunday featuring two stunning volleys from Sam Kerr to secure their third straight league title and fifth in seven years. Arsenal, who beat West Ham United 2-0, finished second on 56 points, one behind Chelsea, and Manchester City grabbed the final Champions League spot by beating Reading to finish third.

Motor racing-Leclerc seizes Miami pole in Ferrari front row sweep

Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc took pole position for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari team mate Carlos Sainz in a front row lockout in qualifying on Saturday. The pole was the Monegasque's third in five races this season, and 12th of his career as well as the first time Ferrari had secured the top two grid positions since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

NHL roundup: Penguins rout Rangers, take series lead

Danton Heinen scored a tiebreaking goal at 11:02 of the third period Saturday as the Pittsburgh Penguins downed the visiting New York Rangers 7-4 for a 2-1 first-round playoff series lead. After the Rangers erased a three-goal deficit to tie it 4-4, Heinen caught up with a loose puck that squirted out of a tangle in the corner and, from the right circle, ripped it between the pads of goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Cycling-Cavendish sprints to stage three victory on Giro d'Italia return

Mark Cavendish marked his return to the Giro d'Italia with a commanding sprint on stage three of the Grand Tour race, a 201km-ride from Kaposvar to Balatonfured, on Sunday as Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall lead. Cavendish, riding for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, was given the perfect lead-out by Michael Morkov with just under 300 metres remaining and comfortably out-sprinted the peloton to cross the line with a time of four hours, 56 minutes and 39 seconds.

Soccer-Erison strike gives Botafogo 1-0 win over Flamengo

Botafogo beat Flamengo 1-0 on Sunday to leapfrog their Rio de Janeiro rivals in Brazil's Serie A. Flamengo moved the home game to Brasilia but their fans were silenced six minutes into the second half when Erison hammered home a superb strike from 20 meters out.

