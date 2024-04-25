Left Menu

Nadal breezes past American teen in Madrid Open opener

Rafael Nadal easily defeated Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open despite not being fully fit. The 37-year-old Nadal made his return from injury last week in Barcelona, where he lost in the second round.

File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Rafael Nadal didn't need much effort as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over American teenager Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid open on Thursday.

Nadal looked in good form in what was only his third match since returning from his latest injury layoff. He had made his return in Barcelona last week, losing to Alex De Minaur in the second round.

The 37-year-old Nadal had arrived in Madrid saying he was not 100% fit, and that he was only going to play because the tournament was at home.

On Wednesday, Nadal said that in his current condition he would not play if this was the French Open.

