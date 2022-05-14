Left Menu

Kartik Sharma moves to second in Phuket as Mane is 6th

The cut fell at 3-under.Indians missing the cut were Divyanshu Bajaj 71-73, Karan Vasudeva 77-70 and Chiragh Kumar, who withdrew due to injury.Denwit Boriboonsub, the 18-year-old from Pattaya, has carded successive 66s on the stunning Lakes layout at the famous Phuket club to sit alone atop the Blue Canyon Classic leaderboard at 10-under.It will be a tight final round with as many as 35 players within five strokes of Boriboonsub, who finished Tied-second behind compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai at the Laguna Phuket Championship on the Asian Tour in December.

PTI | Phuket | Updated: 14-05-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 20:39 IST
India's Kartik Sharma, a left-hander with a lot of promise and a bunch of Top-10 finishes on his domestic Tour, on Saturday shot a sizzling 67 to give himself a shot at his first pro title at the Blue Canyon Classic on the Asian Development Tour. At nine-under, Sharma, who had carded 66 in the first round, is now T-2 with three others and is just one shot behind the leader, a Thai teenager Denwit Boriboonsub (66).

Kartik is tied second with Shahriffuddin Ariffin (69-64), Witchyapat SInsrang (67-66) and Swede Filip Lundell (66-67), who had a scary scooter accident on the eve of the tournament.

First round leader Udayan Mane, after a brilliant 63 on first day, shot even par 71 with three birdies and three bogeys. At a total of 8-under, he is Tied-sixth alongside three other players.

Five of the eight Indians who teed up this week made the cut. M Dharma (66-71) at T-28, Yuvraj Sandhu (70-68) at T-37 and Yashas Chandra (68-71) at T-46 were the others to make the cut in Beautiful Thailand Swing event. The cut fell at 3-under.

Indians missing the cut were Divyanshu Bajaj (71-73), Karan Vasudeva (77-70) and Chiragh Kumar, who withdrew due to injury.

Denwit Boriboonsub, the 18-year-old from Pattaya, has carded successive 66s on the stunning Lakes layout at the famous Phuket club to sit alone atop the Blue Canyon Classic leaderboard at 10-under.

It will be a tight final round with as many as 35 players within five strokes of Boriboonsub, who finished Tied-second behind compatriot Phachara Khongwatmai at the Laguna Phuket Championship on the Asian Tour in December. It propelled Boriboonsub inside the world’s top 500 for the first time.

