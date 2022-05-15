Left Menu

Klopp says Salah is OK after coming off in FA Cup final win

Its not a big thing. Liverpool is still chasing the Premier League title with two games remaining in the next week, and with a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid in two weeks on May 28.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-05-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 09:20 IST
Klopp says Salah is OK after coming off in FA Cup final win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea but it was downplayed after they won.

The English Premier League top scorer went down with no other players around him and he received treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off unaided. Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota and Liverpool went on to beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

There were also concerns when Virgil Van Dijk was brought off at the end of regulation time but manager Jürgen Klopp had no worries about the fitness of the center back or Salah.

“Both are really OK,” Klopp said. “It's not a big thing.” Liverpool is still chasing the Premier League title with two games remaining in the next week, and with a Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid in two weeks on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022