IPL 2022: KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of season due to hamstring injury

Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Kolkata Knight Riders took to Twitter to make the announcement and posted a video message from the player.

"Official Announcement Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you #AmiKKR #IPL2022," tweeted Knight Riders. "I enjoyed my time, on and off-field. I learnt a lot as a cricketer, about life and everything. I just want to thank all the players, support staff, Venky sir, and management people for all your support. I will definitely come back stronger next year. I am sure we will do good as a team in our next game and hopefully, we will go to Kolkata and the playoffs," said Rahane in the video.

Rahane did not have a very great IPL this time around, scoring 133 runs at an average of 19.00 in seven games. His individual best score this season is 44. Coming to his side, KKR is currently in the sixth place in the points tally with 12 points and is still in the race for playoffs. Their next and final game will be against Lucknow Super Giants on May 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)