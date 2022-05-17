Left Menu

Germany's Baerbock expects quick Finnish, Swedish NATO accession

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was confident that Finland and Sweden would rapidly join NATO despite reservations regarding their accession expressed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. "They are being discussed but I am very confident there will be a quick accession because everyone knows this is a decisive, historic moment in a very dramatic situation," she added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was confident that Finland and Sweden would rapidly join NATO despite reservations regarding their accession expressed by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. She added that, if the transition phase between their application and full membership was more drawn out, the alliance's members would give the two Nordic countries appropriate security guarantees.

"There are some outstanding issues from the Turkish side," she said in Berlin on Tuesday. "They are being discussed but I am very confident there will be a quick accession because everyone knows this is a decisive, historic moment in a very dramatic situation," she added.

