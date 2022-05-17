Left Menu

Rugby-Leinster dominate European Player of the Year shortlist

Last year's winner Antoine Dupont, who plays for Toulouse, rounded off the shortlist, having guided France to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010 in March. The winner of the award -- the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy -- will be announced following the Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome on 28 May. Shortlist Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle) Caelan Doris (Leinster) Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) James Lowe (Leinster) Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:39 IST
Rugby-Leinster dominate European Player of the Year shortlist
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Leinster trio Josh van der Flier, James Lowe and Caelan Doris have made the five-man shortlist for the European Rugby Player of the Year award, governing body ECPR said on Tuesday. Back row pair Doris and Van der Flier as well as left wing Lowe played crucial roles in four-time Champions Cup winners Leinster's progress to this year's final.

La Rochelle, who will play Leinster in next weekend's showpiece in Marseille, were represented by captain Gregory Alldritt who made a try-scoring contribution in Sunday's narrow semi-final win over Racing 92. Last year's winner Antoine Dupont, who plays for Toulouse, rounded off the shortlist, having guided France to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010 in March.

The winner of the award -- the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy -- will be announced following the Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome on 28 May. Shortlist

Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle) Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) James Lowe (Leinster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022