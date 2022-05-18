IPL 2022: See records that tumbled after unbeaten LSG openers torched KKR bowlers

Left Menu

Lucknow Super Giants openers smashed a plethora of records on Wednesday as their opening duo Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul posted a challenging 210 without a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants openers smashed a plethora of records on Wednesday as their opening duo Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul posted a challenging 210 without a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. With Lucknow scoring 210 runs for no loss, this also marks the first time a team has batted 20 overs without losing a wicket.

South African star Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul scored 68* off 51 as the opening pair shared the highest-ever opening partnership in IPL history. The duo went past David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's 185-run stand for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019.

The opening pair of De Kock and Rahul also became the first batting duo to bat for the entire 20 overs in an IPL inning. Quinton De Kock registerd the highest individual score in IPL history as a Wicketkeeper. Earlier in the match, LSG skipper Rahul became the only player in the history of the IPL to score over 500 runs in five successive seasons.

None of the KKR bowlers could pose any discomfort to the LSG batter, with Sunil Narine returning with figures of 0 for 27, while Tim Southee and Andre Russell conceded 57 and 45. (ANI)

