Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish wants to continue racing for two more years

Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible." Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be QuickStep's sprinter at the Tour de France in July, meaning Cavendish may not be selected, but he said he would be ready if the call came. "If I could only win one more (stage) I'd be happy.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:50 IST
Cycling-Cavendish wants to continue racing for two more years

Britain's Mark Cavendish said on Thursday that he wants to continue racing for two more years, with another appearance at the Tour de France on his radar. Cavendish admitted at the end of 2020 that he was considering retirement, but enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

The 36-year-old Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl racer, who ensured a winning return to the Giro d'Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary last week, feels fit enough to keep going. "I want to extend my career for at least another two years," Cavendish told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It's not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible." Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be QuickStep's sprinter at the Tour de France in July, meaning Cavendish may not be selected, but he said he would be ready if the call came.

"If I could only win one more (stage) I'd be happy. If I could win 10 more, I'd be happy. The number really, really isn't a factor for me at all, that's the truth. "Of course, I'd love to do (the Tour de France), but I'm a professional and I've always been a professional and I do what's required for my team.

"You know I'll always be prepared for it, but it's not my decision. It's not something that I think or don't think about. I just do my job."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022